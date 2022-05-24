Mural made by Cass Tech students to be displayed at Detroit McDonald’s

DETROIT – Students from a Detroit high school will have their artwork on display at a local Mcdonald’s.

McDonald’s customers at the 1000 Mack Avenue location can see a mural made by five students from Cass Tech High School.

On top of having their artwork on display, the five students will be splitting a $1,500 scholarship from McDonald’s of Michigan. There will also be a $1,000 donation to Cass Tech’s art program.

“Murals are an important way to tell a community’s story, and art in schools helps kids develop a sense of confidence in who they are, their decision making and even risk-taking,” said Desiree Kelly, a Detroit native and graduate of Wayne State University. “We can only hope that this conversation through art in our neighborhoods will continue to inspire more young artists to come forward.”

The Detroit high school participated in McDonald’s “A Celebration of Culture & Community” program. According to a press release, students from Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids and Saginaw were asked to create a mural that reflects the culture of their hometowns.

Cass Tech McDonald's mural (McDonald's)

“No more is that evident here in Detroit than through our Black and Positively Golden efforts, where we are illuminating people and organizations who uplift and engage in their neighborhoods,” said McDonald’s Joni Thrower-Davis. “Our commitment is also to celebrate people who use education and mentorship to help build the next generation of Black Excellence.”