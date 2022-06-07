Royal Oak woman wins $3K from community survey, plans to give back to furry friends

For 49 years, Our Town America has been connecting new movers with local businesses. This year a Metro Detroit woman won $3,000 from the organization and plans to give the cash back to those in need.

This year a Metro Detroit woman won $3,000 from the organization and plans to give the cash back to furry friends in need.

The Royal Oak woman won three grand after taking a survey many of her friends thought was a scam. To her surprise, this was Our Town America’s annual drawing.

Our Town America has been sending new residents a package containing surveys and coupons to local businesses.

“We help new movers connect with businesses, and it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Larry Neal from Our Town America.

Emily Ciaramellano filled out the survey and used a coupon from Our Town America’s welcome home package at TLC Auto Care in Royal Oak.

Ciaramellano moved from Rochester Hills to Royal Oak and added to her growing family by adopting two rescue cats. Ciaramellano tells Local 4 she plans to buy $300 worth of pet supplies and donate it to local shelters.

“I think the more supplies they have, the longer they can keep those animals in the shelter,” said the survey winner.

The welcome home committee-based company prints over one million personalized gift certificates that are sent out to 50,000 movers across the United States, introducing them to their new communities and local businesses in the area.

