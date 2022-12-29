Inaugural hockey game to honor Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre

A hockey game benefiting Oxford’s 43 Strong Foundation is set for Thursday night at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A hockey game benefiting Oxford’s 42 Strong Foundation is set for Thursday night at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills.

Joe Shields helped put the idea into action. He said he and a buddy reached out to Trent Myre, father of 16-year-old Tate Myre.

Tate was one of four students killed in the Oxford High School Shooting in 2021. The Myre’s were on board, and so were several star hockey players who will be participating. On Team Wolverine, UofM’s Johnny Druskinis and Kienan Draper will be playing.

Former Redwing Brent Fedyk will play alongside first responders and Oxford alum on Team 42 Strong.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. A VIP dinner will be available for $42.

The puck drops at 7:42 p.m., and all Oxford students can attend for free.

The proceeds go to 42 Strong, a youth mentorship and outreach program created in honor of Tate Myre.