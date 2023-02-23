Figure Skating Detroit to host annual event this weekend at Campus Martius

DETROIT – Figure Skating Detroit, a nonprofit organization incorporating figure skating and academic enrichment programs for girls ages 6-18, will host an annual Skating With the Stars fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Rink at Campus Martius Park.

In partnership with Downtown Detroit Partnership and presented by Visit Detroit, FSD aims to fundraise $30,000 for academic programming, field trips, uniforms, equipment, and ice time.

The FSD is a program model based on 20 years of successful Figure Skating in Harlem organization. This model is the only ice skating, academic, and leadership program in the country.

The standardized assessment showed that 96% of participating girls reported excelling in leadership skills, 90% of students showed an improvement in STEM concepts, and 80% exhibited improvement in reading and math.

The event will incorporate on-ice performances by the girls of FSD and special appearances by Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis, World Champion Hurdler Candice Price, WNBA player Stacey Lovelace, and a surprise Ice hockey champion, along with other special guests. The event will also host live music, additional performances, a photo booth, giveaways, hot chocolate drinks, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Downtown Detroit Partnership for our third annual ‘Skating with the Stars’ celebration, where on-ice fun meets off-ice activations for all ages, skaters and non-skaters alike,” said Lori Ward, executive director of Figure Skating in Detroit. “With the invaluable support and participation of the community, the girls of Figure Skating in Detroit will continue to grow, thrive and become the strong women and confident leaders they were meant to be.”

The Skating With the Stars event will open its “doors” from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The show will begin at 3 p.m. The tickets range from $15 to $50 and can be purchased online.