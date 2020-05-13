Some Downtown Royal Oak businesses closing for good, others trying to hang on

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Downtown Royal Oak is full of bars, restaurants and shops lining the streets, but for the last two months, they’ve been virtually empty.

Some business owners have already made the decision to permanently close, while others are hoping to hang on long enough for the stay-at-home order to be lifted.

UPDATE -- May 13, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 48,391; Death toll now at 4,714

The city of Royal Oak is also working to help the businesses that need it the most.

Sean Kammer, the Royal Oak downtown manager, said the city is offering a financial aid package to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The Rebound Royal Oak Recovery Program will offer two payouts -- one when businesses open up and another later.

The grant money must be used for business-related expenses, such as rent or payroll. It’s designed to give struggling businesses a change to get their footing.