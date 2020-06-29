Woman’s dog dies minutes after receiving routine lyme disease vaccine at Brighton area vet

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A Metro Detroit woman’s dog died minutes after receiving a routine vaccine that’s very popular this time of year.

Monica Morency Hanaway said her beloved boxer, Greg, died in her car last week, just minutes after leaving what was scheduled to be a routine visit to a veterinarian in the Brighton area.

The 6-year-old dog had never been to that vet’s office before, but he was in need of some routine vaccines. Hanaway said the lyme disease vaccine made her nervous because Greg had never received it before.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Hanaway had to wait in her car until the appointment was over. A staff member brought Greg out to her afterward and said he was fine, but she said that clearly wasn’t the case.

Hanaway is having Greg examined at Michigan State University.

Her vet sent her a note, explaining the vaccines that were given to her dog at the appointment.

While doing research online, Hanaway discovered some dogs have reactions to the lyme disease vaccine, and while she’s still waiting to learn more about Greg’s death, she’s encouraging other dog owners to ask questions and do your homework.

She said it’s important to know the risks associated with certain treatments and vaccines.

