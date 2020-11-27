Help Me Hank checks in with Black Friday shoppers at Somerset Mall

TROY, Mich. – It’s the day after Thanksgiving. Traditionally, that would mean thousands of people flooding malls for Black Friday.

But everything is different in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parking lots and lines at Metro Detroit malls aren’t nearly what residents are used to seeing.

Some shoppers are still getting out to find deals, though.

Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went a few miles up I-75 to Somerset Mall to check in with some of those shoppers.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video above.