City of Detroit steps in to help woman living in unsafe rental home

DETROIT – A woman renting a home in Detroit reached out to Help Me Hank for help and when city inspectors saw what was going on inside her home they couldn’t let her stay there any longer.

Photos from inside Tamika Markham’s rental home show water everywhere and other potential dangers. The heat was turned off by the fire department and the water was barely running.

Markham moved in during the summer and the problems started and then got worse. She didn’t sign a lease and only knows the landlord’s first name. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester reached out to the landlord, he didn’t get many answers.

Local 4 called the city and an inspector was sent immediately. The city moved her to a local hotel until she can find somewhere safe to live.

Markham, like many others, was desperate when she moved into the house.

Her experience highlights how important it is to do research, sign a lease, ask for references and if you experience a problem like hers file a complaint with the city and ask for an inspection. You have rights as a tenant.

Watch the video above for the full report.

