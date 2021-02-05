Tips on getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Many people have expressed frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Michigan, as well as setting up an appointment.

Jodi Neal along with her 76-year-old mother were able to get vaccinated but said the process for both of them was very different.

“I think it was no instruction. It’s almost like... you were in limbo and was this even really real,” said Jodi Neal. “It didn’t say what number you were, how many people were ahead of you, so it was still a lot of angst on top of what was already angst to me.

Neal lives in Southfield but is a teacher in Detroit. Teachers are eligible to get vaccinated, so she called Detroit’s COVID-19 vaccination scheduling center (313-230-0505) and things moved quickly. For her mother, she spent hours registering her on the Oakland County, with Beaumont hospital, with her personal physician and with Meijer. That was a month ago and she didn’t receive a response.

Then this week, she received a text with promising news.

Her advice: “I think you just have to be on it. We just did every avenue,” she said.

Valeria Ogeltree has been working to get her 94-year-old mother Nancy vaccinated.

“They emailed my sister and I and let us know that she had the ability to sign up for a vaccination,” Ogeltree said.

Her mother lives in Oakland County and registered her with Henry Ford Hospital. She was notified within two weeks that an appointment was available.

They gave a two-day window and they give you options of places and time that you can go. So, we feel very fortunate that we’re able to take her in to get it,” Ogeltree said.

What can you do to get the vaccine for yourself or an elderly loved one? Here is some of the latest information and best advice from experts:

Sign up for county email alerts

Check websites regularly

Call from a landline

Create a online patient portal

Ask your doctor for advice

Register with Meijer by texting COVID to 75049 or visit Meijer.com

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are expected to get shipments of the vaccine next week. Online sign ups will begin soon, so check their websites regularly.

Most counties are offering appointments except Wayne County, which is advising seniors to sign up through their hospital systems or pre-register with Meijer.

In the city of Detroit, eligible residents can call to sign up for an appointment at the TCF Center.