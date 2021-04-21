Walk-up vaccination sites in Detroit experience low turnout

DETROIT – The battle against coronavirus rages on.

The state reported 5,584 new cases Wednesday and 45 new deaths. The issue has nothing to do with not having enough vaccines. With eight million doses delivered to Michigan and six million shots being administered, demand for the vaccine is drying up.

READ: Michigan COVID vaccine availability opens up: How to get a shot right now

That’s a huge concern with a large number of people still unvaccinated.

The city of Detroit started offering walk-in COVID vaccinations at several locations, including the Farwell Recreation Center on the city’s east side, but the switch to walk-in appointments didn’t seem to work.

Ad

READ: Detroit opens COVID vaccination sites that don’t require appointments, sees low turnout

The vaccines are free and no appointment is needed, but people aren’t showing up.

The Mayor’s Office is making it easier than ever to be vaccinated, but the crowds aren’t there. It is considering moving vaccination clinics into neighborhoods or going door-to-door, but they remain hopeful that people will make their way to the vaccination centers.