Michigan COVID vaccine availability opens up: How to get a shot right now

If you’ve been waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to become easier to find in Michigan, now is your time.

This week, vaccine supply has increased and appointments are available at clinics across the state, as well as through several walk-in clinics open to Michigan residents.

As of April 21, 45.6% of Michigan adults have received one vaccine dose, while 31.5% are fully vaccinated. About 63% of the 65 and up age group are fully vaccinated.

Here are your best options to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment right now:

Walk-in clinics

More and more walk-in vaccine clinics are opening up, especially in Metro Detroit.

Wayne County residents have three walk-in clinics open Monday-Saturday, in Taylor, Belleville and Flat Rock. Residents and workers may still schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Health Department by calling 866-610-3885.

Detroit residents have several available walk-in clinics, including at TCF Center, open Monday-Friday.

There are also walk-in clinics in Dearborn, St. Clair County, Calhoun County, Bay County, Lansing, Saginaw and others, depending on the day. We’re tracking the latest in our live blog here.

Pharmacies

The major chain pharmacies have big availability across the state, including in Metro Detroit.

Also, check with your local independent pharmacies, like Ray’s Drugs in Livonia, Clawson Care in Clawson or Royals Pharmacy in Ferndale. Many have vaccine supply, some are doing walk-ins.

Hospital systems, health departments open up more

If you’re a patient with a hospital system, you can probably book an appointment right now in your account, maybe MyChart.

But if you’re not, you can still book appointments. Ascension Michigan is offering appointments to all residents 16 and up in Southfield. Henry Ford Health is offering appointments to all residents 16+ at their clinics in Detroit, Jackson, Wyandotte and Troy.

Beaumont is offering walk-in vaccines on April 22 to anyone 16 and up, you don’t have to be a patient. (Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield from 11am-1pm)

Spectrum Health has been offering appointments in West Michigan to all residents 16+ for several weeks.

Garden City Hospital has had appointments open for Moderna vaccines, open to all Michigan residents 18+ this week.

Most local health departments have open clinics this week or next week, with appointments for residents and workers.

For links to local health departments, hospital systems and more, click here.

If you’re looking for a COVID-19 vaccine and need some help, feel free to email me. I can help point you in the right direction. I’m tracking vaccine clinics from across the state in the live blog linked below, so you can keep an eye on that, too.