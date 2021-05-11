USPS works to address staff shortages, delivery delays

DETROIT – Problems with mail delays started to happen in the weeks leading up to the election.

People across Metro Detroit have been left waiting for weeks to get mail. The United States Postal Service has said the delays are because of the COVID pandemic and staffing shortages.

On Tuesday, the USPS took steps to fix that. The postal service held a job fair but it wasn’t what applicants expected.

“The postal service set up here on Livernois today. They want to hire you. They pumped up what they called a job fair today but every applicant that showed up was simply told to go online and apply there,” USPS employee George Finley said.

