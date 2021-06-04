Michigan residents collecting unemployment need to watch out for new scam

DETROIT – Michigan residents who are collecting unemployment need to watch out for a new scam.

If you collect unemployment you need to show proof that you’re actively searching for employment. The old rule was reinstated in an effort to get people employed.

Scammers are reaching out to people via text message who are on unemployment and asking for personal information. They claim this request for personal information is to help you certify that you’re searching for work, but it’s a scam.

The scammers request information such as your date of birth, social security number, home address and even your mother’s maiden name.

The UIA would never contact you via text message. You should always be cautious of unsolicited text messages, emails and calls you receive.

How to report a scam

If you become aware of a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud you can report it to the Better Business Bureau. Click here to report a scam and to view the scam tracker map.

You can also report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. When you make a report you’ll need your contact information, the type of product or service, seller information and details about the transaction.