Michigan residents on unemployment will have to follow new certification schedule

DETROIT – Michigan residents who need to report work search activity by phone will have to follow a new certification schedule

As of May 30, residents collected benefits to search for work. Claimants who receive unemployment benefits are required to search for work and report at least one work search activity per week when they certify for benefits.

Filers have said that submitting that proof online is not easy because the unemployment website is constantly bogged down and crashing. Filers can call the unemployment office to prove they’re looking for a job, but they have to follow a new schedule.

READ: Michigan unemployment: New call-in certification process to report work search activity

Ad

Michigan UIA call-in schedule. (UIA)

Michigan unemployment numbers on the decline as many find jobs

New jobs and unemployment numbers show promise and a positive trend across the nation and in Michigan.

Fewer people are collecting unemployment and more people are getting jobs or returning to work. It’s good news for those who have been struggling financially.

Many are starting to get off unemployment and are either returning to work or finding new employment. However, it’s still an uncertain time and saving and planning are still key.

Click here to read more.