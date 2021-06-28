Michigan Department of Transportation attributes cause of I-94 flooding to power failure

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is attributing the cause of the I-94 flooding to power failure.

DTE had an outage in the area at the worse possible time, according to the agency.

More: Metro Detroit floods: How to get help

There was still a mile of water on I-94 on Monday evening in Detroit. MDOT has dozens of pumping stations along Metro Detroit freeways because most highways were built below grade. But MDOT is telling the Local 4 Defenders that they are pushing back hard against the perception that the agency’s pumps failed.

MDOT says the pumps did not fail. Here’s what happened.

Ad

“The pump houses did not fail during this storm, the failure was getting power to the pump houses, and unfortunately the storms that came in Thursday and Friday, they took out power and that is what we need in order to make those pump houses pull the water out of those low lying freeways,” said Dianne Cross with MDOT.

Related: Red Cross providing assistance to flood victims in Metro Detroit

In fact a look at this DTE outage map Monday showed outages all along I-94.

With no power MDOT got generators out to some pump houses to get them up and running.

The problem?

The water being pumped off the freeway had no place to go.

The Local 4 News Defenders asked DTE with power out and pumps not working isn’t there an emergency effort to get the power and pumps back on?

DTE says the power outages are under investigation.

Ad

Wayne County Commissioner Ray Basham is not happy about the pumps or the pointing of fingers.

Basham asked, “Why point fingers. Why don’t we have a generator system? Why don’t we sit down and fix it?”

Read: Metro Detroit neighborhoods impacted by floods, State of Emergency declared

MORE: Check out these photos of major flooding across Metro Detroit

WATCH MORE: Freeway flooding blamed on power failure to pumps -- What can be done?