‘We know that people need help’ -- EPA administrator visits Flint

FLINT, Mich. – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency visited Flint Wednesday as the city continues to deal with the fallout from the water crisis.

EPA administrator Michael Regan toured a community water testing facility and spoke with residents about the challenges they still face.

Even years after the water problems were first exposed, Flint still is experiencing problems. Regan came to see the progress and the struggles first hand.

The focus of his visit was to learn more about what needs to be done. Pipe replacement continues, but water quality and safety are still a big concern.

The Flint water crisis also exposed problems in other cities, such as lead pipes and dangerous water. Wednesday’s visit was an opportunity to see what has worked and how other cities can prevent a crisis of their own.

