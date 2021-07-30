Scammers target Michigan residents on unemployment who were asked to resubmit information

DETROIT – People collecting unemployment may be at risk of having their identity stolen.

High tech thieves are focused on thousands who may be in the process providing more information to get their benefits.

Scammers are sending text messages, asking for personal information. They’re targeting the more than 600,000 in the state who are in the process of providing new information to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

They are targeting the people who have to provide more information after the UIA posted questions for filers to answer that were not approved by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Thousands of people received notices from the UIA in June, requesting that they submit their information again. They were told if they didn’t submit their information again then they may have to pay back the unemployment they received.

Thieves obtained the list of those going through that process and have been sending out messages asking for social security numbers, a parent’s maiden name and even banking information. The UIA will never contact you via text message.

Always be suspicious of a text, call or even a letter you receive from someone you don’t know. If you have questions about your unemployment status you should contact the UIA directly.

