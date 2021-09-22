Sidewalk danger fixed after 2 years in Detroit’s University District

DETROIT – Residents in a Detroit neighborhood were worried about a section of sidewalk torn up with a gaping hole. It had been a problem for almost two years.

The city’s University District is a family-focused area and filled with walkers, pets, and down the road is a school with hundreds of children.

After neighbors reached out Help Me Hank to investigate, calls were made and revealed a history about the area.

In 2018, DTE Energy installed a new gas main in the area, and work was also done nearby. All of the paving was completed in 2019. Sometime later, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department started work on a catch basin issue. That repair was made, but the sidewalk was not.

Long weeds now surround the area.

Since reaching out, DWSD responded and the first and more pressing part of the repair has been completed -- filling the large hole and securing the corner. The city will return soon to do a full repair and repaving to make the area look like other corners in the well-cared neighborhood.

Those living there said they called several city departments and DTE looking for answers, but one of the most effective tools available to get a quick reply from the city is the Improve Detroit app. Residents can share information and photos.

Residents will get a response within 24 hours.

