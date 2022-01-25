Detroit to finally fix leaking fire hydrant that has been creating a dangerous, slippery mess

A leaking fire hydrant has been creating a slippery and dangerous mess in one neighborhood on Detroit’s west side. The issue has been going on for months, but it’s finally getting fixed after residents reached out to Help Me Hank. They were worried because the ice is dangerous, especially after it snows.

Bonnie Walden has been stuck in her home. The leaking water covered her driveway and froze. The salt trucks would come through, and it helped, but it wasn’t a permanent solution.

Walden first reported the issue in June and reported it again in December. She reached out to Help Me Hank and he contacted the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

There was a miscommunication when the issue was first reported in June, according to the DWSD. The hydrant has now been flagged as an issue and work will be completed on Wednesday.

