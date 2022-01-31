How Detroit is preparing for this week’s massive snowstorm

When the snow comes later this week, the city of Detroit will have a tremendous job ahead as there are close to 1900 miles of streets in the city and they're all going to need to be plowed.

DETROIT – A snowstorm that’s expected to arrive later this week could be Metro Detroit’s biggest snowstorm in seven years.

All that snowfall means the City of Detroit will have a massive job ahead of them. There are close to 1,900 miles of streets in the city and they will all need to be plowed.

So, how does it work? Consumer investigator Hank Winchester has more on how Detroit plans to get it all accomplished.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect from snowstorm that could be our biggest in 7 years

Everything remains on track thus far for our biggest snowstorm in seven years.

As you probably know by now, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Southeast Michigan from Wednesday morning through Thursday night. This should be a long-duration snow event, with significant accumulation possible.

