Detroit mayor announces $15M plan to keep basements from flooding

Last summer, heavy rain flooded thousands of basements in Detroit and the city was honest about what happened -- the pumps just couldn’t keep up. On Monday (Feb. 7), Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a new effort to get into homes and install new equipment to keep basements dry.

The Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood was hit hard by flooding because of the proximity to the river. Under the new program, the area would be one of the first to get help to prevent flooding.

The Detroit Basement Flooding Initiative is a $15 million program that would look at 11 neighborhoods to target. A $2.4 million pilot program rolls out in the spring and the city is working to hire Detroit contractors to do the work.

Detroit launches program to reduce basement flooding in 11 neighborhoods: How to apply

Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown announced the Basement Backup Protection Program on Monday, an up to $15 million program to assist residential homeowners in protecting their property during rainstorms by installing a backwater valve and/or sump pump.

