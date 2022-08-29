Animal cookies sold at Target recalled over possible metal contamination

A brand of animals cookies sold at Target stores is being recalled because the products may contain metal, according to officials.

Market Pantry brand’s White Fudge Animal Cookies are being recalled after a metal wire was found inside some of the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week. The product, sold by D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., was distributed to Target stores nationwide and comes in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear.

A photo of the recalled product can be seen above.

Only the following lot numbers are affected by the recall. Anyone who has purchased the recalled product is urged not to eat it, and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Affected product codes

Best by date Jug lot number Case lot number Time stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

The product codes can be found on the back side of the container on the product label, below the nutritional panel, officials said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company by calling 888-480-1988 anytime from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the full recall notice from the FDA.