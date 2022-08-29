74º

Animal cookies sold at Target recalled over possible metal contamination

Recall initiated after wire piece found in product, FDA says

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies (WDIV)

A brand of animals cookies sold at Target stores is being recalled because the products may contain metal, according to officials.

Market Pantry brand’s White Fudge Animal Cookies are being recalled after a metal wire was found inside some of the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week. The product, sold by D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., was distributed to Target stores nationwide and comes in a clear plastic container shaped like a bear.

A photo of the recalled product can be seen above.

Only the following lot numbers are affected by the recall. Anyone who has purchased the recalled product is urged not to eat it, and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Affected product codes

Best by dateJug lot numberCase lot numberTime stampUPC code
21FEB2023Y052722Y052722From 15:00 to 23:00085239817698

The product codes can be found on the back side of the container on the product label, below the nutritional panel, officials said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company by calling 888-480-1988 anytime from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the full recall notice from the FDA.

