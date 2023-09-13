Macomb County family speaks out after crash that killed pregnant wife, injured husband

An Aug. 12, 2023 in Sterling heights killed a woman and injured several others.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A family’s life was changed in an instant after a teenager reportedly lost control during a high-speed chase.

A pregnant woman was killed and her husband is now dealing with a severe brain injury.

The teen was charged with murder.

Dr. Peter Gumma said he’ll never forget hearing the news that his cousin Norman, his pregnant wife Faith, and their 2-year-old were in a horrific collision just blocks from home. They were returning from a birthday party when they were struck by a teen driver reportedly fleeing police.

2-year-old Eli is injured and it was touch and go for Norman. He’s remained hospitalized and is not able to communicate, but he’s showing some progress.

Norman suffered a traumatic brain injury and the road to recovery will be long and expensive. It’s estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s why the family established a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.

The family is a constant presence in the hospital. They hold up photographs in hopes of capturing Norman’s attention. They talk to him about his wife, the love they shared and their life together.

They also pray, not just for Faith and Norman, but they also pray for the teen driver, knowing his family is hurt too.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.