Joe Biden gets in argument with Detroit assembly plant worker over gun rights

DETROIT – Joe Biden was defensive when confronted about gun rights while campaigning Tuesday at an assembly plant in Detroit.

Video from NBC News shows Biden being confronted by a Fiat-Chrysler plant worker about his views on gun rights. The worker accused Biden of attacking the Second Amendment.

“You’re full of s*** ... I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said before naming off guns he owns and explaining his family hunts.

An aide tried to interrupt, but Biden was determined to engage with the critic. The Democratic presidential hopeful argued he is not for “taking guns away” after the worker said a viral video shows Biden saying just that.

“I’m not taking your gun away at all. Do you need 100 rounds? ... I did not say that ... it’s a viral video like the other ones that they’re putting out where they say what they want,” said Biden.

Tuesday is Michigan’s primary. Biden’s campaign has a watch party scheduled for 8 p.m. at Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Detroit.

Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders also was in Michigan, a state he won back in March 2016, campaigning at polling locations. Polls close at 8 p.m. across the state.

