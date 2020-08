Brenda Lawrence has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 14th congressional district.

Lawrence, the incumbent, was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. This time, she defeated opponent Terrance Morrison by a wide margin in Tuesday’s primary.

Lawrence will face the winner of the Republican Primary: Robert Patrick or Daryle Houston. Those results were not in at the time of this writing.

