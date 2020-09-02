Michigan Secretary of State, Detroit city clerk team up for upcoming November election

DETROIT – The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office and the Detroit city clerk are teaming to make sure every vote counts for the upcoming November general election.

That includes improving access to get registered and get absentee ballots to voters.

“It’s a lot of hype for what’s to come with the presidential election. Presidential elections always bring a lot of energy,” said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

Winfrey said her office and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are working together to make sure every vote is counted.

They are adding 14 more satellite clerk offices for a total of 21 across Detroit. They will also install more than 30 secure ballot drop boxes across the city, that will be monitored and secure.

They are recruiting and training at least 6,000 election workers to make sure all 182 polling locations and 134 absentee counting boards are fully staffed.

They will conduct physically distant in person training at Little Caesars Arena for new election workers to ensure election workers and staff are ready for Nov. 3.

Winfrey said the entire city is helping out with this election, including members of NAACP. All four sports teams are recruiting people to work the polls.

This will allow voters to register, request and return absentee ballots starting Oct. 5.

“It’s important that we’re talking about why we vote and what we’re voting for and not just who,” said Jasahn Larsosa, director of advocacy with Focus HOPE.

Larsosa said he wants people to remember this upcoming November election.

“There’s definitely a lot at stake during this election. This is what people are saying. Some people are experiencing frustration of social interference in our country, particularly around conversations around Black America,” he said.

Larsosa believes people will come out in historic numbers.