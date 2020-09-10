64ºF

Decision 2020

Jill Biden is coming to Michigan on Sept. 15

Biden, an English professor, has been on ‘back to school’ tour across America

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Jill Biden, Biden, Joe Biden, Michigan, Campaign, Decision 2020, Democrat, Politics, Jill, Presidential Race, Election, Michigan Elections
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, walks from a podium in front of a closed playground during a tour of the Evan G. Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Del. In an election year where reopening schools shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic is emerging as a flashpoint, Jill Biden is increasingly drawing on her experience in the classroom to empathize with parents struggling to cope with the shift to virtual learning. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, walks from a podium in front of a closed playground during a tour of the Evan G. Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Del. In an election year where reopening schools shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic is emerging as a flashpoint, Jill Biden is increasingly drawing on her experience in the classroom to empathize with parents struggling to cope with the shift to virtual learning. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jill Biden is coming to Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Details on when and where are forthcoming, the Biden campaign said Thursday.

Jill Biden, whose husband Joe Biden is running for president as the Democratic candidate, is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. However, she has put that on hold while she helps her husband campaign.

Jill Biden has spent decades as an educator, so we can expect her to come to Michigan with some kind of message about academics in this unprecedented time. She has been on a “back to school” tour across the country.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more information on her visit as it becomes available.

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: