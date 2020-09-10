Jill Biden is coming to Michigan on Sept. 15

Jill Biden is coming to Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Details on when and where are forthcoming, the Biden campaign said Thursday.

Jill Biden, whose husband Joe Biden is running for president as the Democratic candidate, is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. However, she has put that on hold while she helps her husband campaign.

Jill Biden will join WDIV Local 4 on Friday, Sept. 11 to talk about the school year and what she thinks about how teachers and students are handling it. Watch the interview with Rhonda Walker at 6 a.m. Friday right here.

Jill Biden has spent decades as an educator, so we can expect her to come to Michigan with some kind of message about academics in this unprecedented time. She has been on a “back to school” tour across the country.

