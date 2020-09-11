WATCH: Interview with Jill Biden about new normal for schools

DETROIT – Dr. Jill Biden took a moment to discuss the unprecedented start to the school year and what she is focusing on for her husband’s presidential campaign.

Jill Biden is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. However, she has put that on hold while she helps her husband Joe campaign. She is coming to Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Jill Biden has spent decades as an educator, so we can expect her to come to Michigan with some kind of message about academics in this unprecedented time. She has been on a “back to school” tour across the country.

Watch the interview above.

