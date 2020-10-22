President Donald Trump hits out at Gov. Whitmer in ’60 Minutes' interview

DETROIT – In an interview with “60 Minutes,” President Donald Trump had a lot to say about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The president released video of the interview to his Facebook page ahead of Sunday’s broadcast in an attempt to show he was treated unfairly.

Trump ended the interview early shortly after being asked about Whitmer.

Near the end of the 37-minute interview, Leslie Stahl asks the president about how he’s “gone after” Whitmer.

“It’s disgraceful how she’s locked down Michigan,” Trump said. “It’s disgraceful how she’s closed churches in Michigan.”

Whitmer’s stay-at-home order didn’t penalize churches for allowing worship at their locations.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order was lifted June 1.

Stahl asked if Trump’s tough talk against Whitmer could have influenced the domestic terrorism plot against her, including the “lock her up” chant at his Muskegon campaign stop Saturday.

“When did I say lock her up?” Trump asked. “Of course I don’t want to lock her up. Why would I lock her up?”

“Because you were in front of a rally encouraging it," Stahl said.

“I never said it,” said Trump. “Of course I don’t want to lock up the Governor of Michigan.”

At Saturday’s event, Trump responded to the crowd’s “Lock her up,” chant with “Lock them all up.”

When reached for a comment, the governor’s office released the following statement:

“Instead of bringing this country together to fight COVID-19, the president has doubled down on violent, dangerous rhetoric that has put leaders like Governor Whitmer in danger. Now is not the time for division. We need a leader in the White House who will denounce domestic terrorists groups and bring Americans together to fight COVID-19 and protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses.”