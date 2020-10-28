42ºF

Decision 2020

Poll: Gary Peters opens nearly 10-point lead on John James in Michigan US Senate race

Peters lead jumps in final election stretch

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan Politics, Michigan, 2020 Election, November 2020 Election, Polls, Debates, 2020 Debates, John James, Gary Peters, U.S. Senate
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File)
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James has been called a rising star of the Republican Party so many times it's become a cliche. Now Republicans are looking to the African American combat veteran, business owner and father of three to flip a Senate seat to help the party hold its precarious majority. But James' race against Sen. Gary Peters in a presidential battleground state has suddenly gotten dicier. Although Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, the mood seems to be turning away from the president and the GOP. (AP Photos, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Michigan Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters has increased his lead over Republican challenger John James heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan has been a tight one, with previous WDIV/Detroit News polls showing the race in the margin of error - or just outside of it.

Since the early October survey, there has a been a major shift in the race. Gary Peters now leads John James by a margin of 48.4%-38.8%, with 8.7% of voters remaining undecided. Peters leads by 9.6%, virtually matching Biden’s percentage of 49.3.%. At 38.8%, James trails Trump’s 41.6% by 2.8% points.

  • Peters is winning 91.3% of Biden voters and 6.4% of Trump voters.
  • James is winning 87.0% of Trump voters and 2.4% of Biden voters.
  • Voters who are undecided in the US Senate race are splitting their vote equally in the Presidential race.

By a margin of 47.2% Democratic to 40.1% Republican, Michigan voters prefer the Democratic Party to control the U.S. Senate. This number is largely driven by the party advantage of Democrats in Michigan.

Gary Peters name identification is breaking 39.1% favorable to 30.9% unfavorable. John James name identification is breaking 33.3% favorable to 40.4% unfavorable.

Related coverage:

Methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 23-25, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

Who was surveyed:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: