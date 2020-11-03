Metro Detroit parents take teenagers to vote in their first elections

DEARBORN, Mich. – Metro Detroit parents took their children to the polls Tuesday to help them vote in their very first presidential election.

When their clock hit 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Erica Banks told her daughter, Jordan Banks, it was time to get up and go to the polls.

“She said, ‘Mom, I am super nervous,’” Erica Banks said. “I said, ‘Don’t be nervous.’”

Voting is vital for Erica Banks. She said she’s never missed an election.

“They’re too important,” she said. “Our voices (need) to be heard.”

Jordan Banks, 18, is a freshman at U of M Dearborn. On Tuesday, she joined her mother to vote for the first time.

She said the line was already wrapped around the building.

“I sat down and filled out my squares,” Jordan Banks said.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Jordan Banks into getting involved, she said.

“We took so many pictures and posted them on social media,” Erica Banks said.

“So many pictures,” Jordan Banks said.

Orza Robertson also took his 18-year-old son, Orza Robertson II, to vote in person.

“I said, ‘Look, your experience is going to be at the polls,’" he said.

He didn’t want any part of early voting for his son. His plan was to be first in line Tuesday morning.

“(I told my son), ‘Let’s go do it. Let’s go see what it feels like. A lot of folks fought and died to do what you’re doing. Let’s go do it,'” Robertson said.

Carson Dorsey also wanted to get the experience of voting in person for the first time.

“I actually had fun doing it,” Dorsey said.

First-time voters played a major role in Tuesday’s election.

