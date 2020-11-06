Decision 2020

Protesters gather at TCF Center, spar over election

Police were present, formed barrier between groups

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

DETROIT – Two groups of protestors spent Thursday night yelling at each other outside the TCF Center in Detroit.

What motivated these groups to come out may have been the counting of the ballots here but there were multiple ideologies. The central issue was the election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but there were also rants about globalist conspiracies, anti-government, anti-mask and Black Lives Matter.

Detroit Police had a strong presence and were non-confrontational. Officers did move in to form a barrier between the groups when it looked like things were going to get physical.

Ultimately, police moved the groups away from each other and they went home.

