Protesters gather at TCF Center, spar over election

DETROIT – Two groups of protestors spent Thursday night yelling at each other outside the TCF Center in Detroit.

What motivated these groups to come out may have been the counting of the ballots here but there were multiple ideologies. The central issue was the election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but there were also rants about globalist conspiracies, anti-government, anti-mask and Black Lives Matter.

Detroit Police had a strong presence and were non-confrontational. Officers did move in to form a barrier between the groups when it looked like things were going to get physical.

Ultimately, police moved the groups away from each other and they went home.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

READ: Ballot counting finishes at TCF Center in Detroit

READ: Michigan AG addresses election integrity amid Trump lawsuits

READ: Workers share experience inside TCF Center during ballot counting, protests