Live stream: Americans celebrate projected Biden victory throughout the nation

Supporters rally in celebration Saturday

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Americans around the country are coming together in celebration Saturday after Joe Biden was declared the projected president-elect earlier that day.

Watch live coverage of celebrations across the U.S. in the video player below. Warning: Explicit language may be heard in the live stream.

As of Saturday morning, The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election after wining the state of Pennsylvania.

A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election. Biden, resting at 264 electoral votes early Friday morning, was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania as of 11:25 a.m., according to The AP. With its 20 electoral votes up for grabs, Pennsylvania placed Biden at 284 electoral votes -- enough to call the race nearly four days after Election Day.

The AP also projected that Biden won the state of Nevada on Saturday, bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

Votes are still being counted in some states as of Saturday. You can follow General Election results live right here.

