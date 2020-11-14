Crowds gather to support election results in Detroit, denounce them in Lansing

DETROIT – A large crowd stood outside the State Capitol Building in Lansing on Saturday.

It was another weekend of President Donald Trump supporters protesting against the election results.

“We’re here today because we want a fair election,” said Trump Supporter Larry Parsons.

Parsons was one of the many in the crowd claiming there was some kind of election fraud in this presidential election, although there’s no proof of cheating.

“I’m hoping personally to bring focus to this election and to make sure that this kind of chaos doesn’t happen again," Parsons said. "We don’t feel that the election is fair.”

Although a slightly smaller crowd in Downtown Detroit, Biden supporters had a different message.

“'Trump/Pence Out Now'. That’s our slogan,” said Biden Supporter Cindy Luiz.

Luiz, with the group ‘Trump/Pence Out Now,’ said Trump claiming election fraud is causing more harm than good.

“This is an attempt to hype up people behind the idea that they’re being wronged, that they’re the victims," Luiz said.

Recently, several lawsuits claiming election fraud on behalf of Donald Trump were thrown out in several states, including Michigan. Judges state there was no evidence to prove that cheating happened in this year’s election. Biden supporters said it’s time to move on.

“The one thing we can’t do is we can’t let them have the final word on it," Luiz said. "The fact of the matter is we won the election. You didn’t.”

