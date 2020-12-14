Electoral College votes today: Follow updates here

Electoral College members will meet Monday in each state to cast their official ballots for president.

All Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results in each state were certified by last week’s deadline.

Each state now will hold its own meeting of electors on Monday. Most of them will be held at the state capital. Michigan’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the state Capitol building in Lansing.

The vote will help seal Democrat Joe Biden’s win with 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232. In Michigan, Biden won by more than 150,000 votes. Those results were certified by the Board of State Canvassers on Nov. 23.

