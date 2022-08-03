70º

Stevens prevails over Levin in primary race for Michigan’s 11th US House district

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Haley Stevens, a Democratic congressional candidate appears during a rally in Detroit Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan U.S. Congresswoman Haley Stevens has declared victory in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the state’s 11th U.S. House seat, beating out Congressman Andy Levin.

Stevens and Levin, both current Congressional representatives, ended up in a battle against each other after Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census.

Stevens will face the GOP nominee in the district in November. Andy Levin conceded the race in a phone call. The Associated Press called the race at 10:50 p.m.

Stevens, 39, was first elected in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020. She’s originally from Rochester Hills, and previously worked in the Obama administration.

“As a proud daughter of Oakland County, I can’t wait to be the first woman to represent so many communities here in the new 11th District,” Stevens said in a statement.

Levin, 61, was elected in 2018, replacing the seat made available by his retiring father, Sander Levin. He is also the nephew of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin.

The General Election will be held in Michigan on Nov. 8.

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

