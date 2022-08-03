Stevens prevails over Levin in primary race for Michigan’s 11th US House district

Michigan U.S. Congresswoman Haley Stevens has declared victory in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the state’s 11th U.S. House seat, beating out Congressman Andy Levin.

Stevens and Levin, both current Congressional representatives, ended up in a battle against each other after Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census.

Stevens will face the GOP nominee in the district in November. Andy Levin conceded the race in a phone call. The Associated Press called the race at 10:50 p.m.

Stevens, 39, was first elected in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020. She’s originally from Rochester Hills, and previously worked in the Obama administration.

“As a proud daughter of Oakland County, I can’t wait to be the first woman to represent so many communities here in the new 11th District,” Stevens said in a statement.

Levin, 61, was elected in 2018, replacing the seat made available by his retiring father, Sander Levin. He is also the nephew of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin.

The General Election will be held in Michigan on Nov. 8.