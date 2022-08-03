70º

WEATHER ALERT

Decision 2022

Tudor Dixon wins GOP nomination for Michigan governor

Dixon will face Whitmer in November, first woman to win GOP nomination in state history

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan Primary Election, Tudor Dixon, 2022 Elections, Michigan Elections, Michigan Aug. 2 2022 Election, Election Results, Michigan Election Results
Michigan GOP race for governor: Talking with Tudor Dixon

Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon has clinched the Republican nomination for Michigan governor after beating out four other candidates in the Michigan Primary Election.

Dixon will go up against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Whitmer is seeking her second term in the governor’s seat.

Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Primary Election Results

Dixon will be the first woman to win the GOP nomination for governor in Michigan, and it’ll be the first time two women are competing for the job in the general election in the state’s history.

Dixon was previously a contributor to the conservative online news program America’s Voice News. Before working in media, she worked in the steel industry. She has never held public office.

Dixon won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last week.

The General Election will be held in Michigan on Nov. 8.

Find more Michigan Primary Election Results

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram