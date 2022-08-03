Tudor Dixon wins GOP nomination for Michigan governor

Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon has clinched the Republican nomination for Michigan governor after beating out four other candidates in the Michigan Primary Election.

Dixon will go up against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Whitmer is seeking her second term in the governor’s seat.

Dixon will be the first woman to win the GOP nomination for governor in Michigan, and it’ll be the first time two women are competing for the job in the general election in the state’s history.

Dixon was previously a contributor to the conservative online news program America’s Voice News. Before working in media, she worked in the steel industry. She has never held public office.

Dixon won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last week.

The General Election will be held in Michigan on Nov. 8.