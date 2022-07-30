Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon just days before Michigan’s primary election. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/politics/2022/07/30/former-president-donald-trump-endorses-tudor-dixon-for-michigan-governor/

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon just days before Michigan’s primary election.

Michigan is holding its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results by clicking here.

Dixon is one of five GOP candidates running in the primary. The others are Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Ralph Rebandt and Garrett Soldano.

Polling done by WDIV and the Detroit News shows a majority of Republican primary voters will be voting in person on primary election day.

“For those who were undecided in the race 63% said a Trump endorsement would be important, 31% said it was very important,” pollster Richard Czuba said. “This endorsement is hugely important to this race.”

Ad

Dixon heads into Tuesday with the wind at her back. She’s garnered the support of GOP mega-donors the DeVos family, which other candidates have tried to use against her by using the term establishment Republican as a pejorative.

Czuba astutely points out that Trump, with this endorsement, just did the MIGOP a solid.

“Donald Trump chose to actually unite the Michigan Republican Party this time he brought together the different factions of the party behind Tudor Dixon and gives them a fighting chance in November now,” Czuba said.

The winner of the primary will run against current governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Local 4 has been interviewing the GOP candidates all week, hear from them in the links below: