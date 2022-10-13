51º

LIVE

Decision 2022

Live stream on Local 4+: Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gubernatorial debate starts at 7 p.m.

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon, 2022 Elections, Michigan Elections, Debates, Live Stream, Michigan Politics
Democratic incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and her 2022 Republican opponent Tudor Dixon (right) (WDIV)

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will participate in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids.

The Democratic incumbent Gov. Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate at 7 p.m. tonight, hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate. It’ll run one hour.

You can watch the debate live in the Local 4+ video player below, or stream it on your TV with the Local 4+ streaming app, available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and Google smart TV devices. (The debate is not on TV, it’s only available to watch online)

Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.

More: Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram