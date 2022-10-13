Live stream on Local 4+: Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will participate in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids.

The Democratic incumbent Gov. Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate at 7 p.m. tonight, hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids. Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate. It’ll run one hour.

You can watch the debate live in the Local 4+ video player below, or stream it on your TV with the Local 4+ streaming app, available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and Google smart TV devices. (The debate is not on TV, it’s only available to watch online)

Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.

More: Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate