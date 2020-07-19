Ferndale ‘Bird Box’ author talks about sequel book’s connection to COVID-19

FERNDALE, Mich. – The highly anticipated sequel to the best seller and Netflix hit “Bird Box” comes out Tuesday.

In the book and the movie, face coverings play a large part.

“Malorie” is the long awaited sequel to the best-selling book and Netflix smash hit “Bird Box.”

“Bird Box” is the story of a mother trying to escape mysterious creatures that kill if seen. The movie, starring Sandra Bullock, was Netflix’s highest grossing feature film to date and sparked a global phenomenon. Author and Ferndale-native Josh Malerman said he wasn’t sure he would write a sequel until he saw his story on the big screen.

“I saw the movie with my fiancee Allison and at the the end, I said ‘Well, now what happens to her?' and Allison rolls her eyes,” Malerman said. “And the movie did so well that I was just like, ‘I’m just going to do it right now.‘”

Malorie” -- like “Bird Box” -- takes place in Michigan. It’s set 12 years after the events of the first book with the family now trying to make their way to the U.P.

Malerman said stepping back into the world of “Bird Box” was easy -- even with the pressure to repeat his success.

“It was smooth,” Malerman said. “It was a great artistic experience. It really was.”

Critics have pointed to similarities between “Malorie” and the COVID-19 pandemic -- not just covering faces.

“To me the biggest parallel between this scenario and the real world is that nobody knows when it’s going to end,” Malerman said. “The creatures could vanish as quickly as they came. They could be here forever. They could become more aggressive.”

A movie sequel is in the works, but Malerman wouldn’t share more details.

“Malorie” goes on sale Tuesday.