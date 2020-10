A Detroit autoworker wowed judges on NBC’s “The Voice” during blind auditions this week -- while bringing the Motown flavor to the stage.

Rio Souma, a 28-year-old singer and songwriter from Detroit who doubles as an automotive assembly plant worker for FCA, performed a cover of the Smokey Robinson classic, “Cruisin,” winning over three judges almost immediately, including John Legend.

Souma picked Legend as his “Voice” coach and he’ll be moving forward in the show. We’re rooting for you, Rio!

Watch his performance below: