Legendary rapper MF Doom dies at 49, family says

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Rapper MF Doom performs live on stage during the first day of the 'I'll Be Your Mirror' festival, curated By Portishead & ATP, at Alexandra Palace on July 23, 2011 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

The legendary rapper MF Doom has passed away at the age of 49, his family announced on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

According to the message posted to MF Doom’s social media pages, the British-born rapper, Daniel Dumile, died in October. The cause of death was not listed.

Doom’s team confirmed the news to XXL: “With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

MF Doom, who wore a mask and took on a “super villain” persona, was one of the most iconic rappers in hip hop history. He was best known for his elite lyricism and groundbreaking collaborations.

