Watch the new trailer for upcoming horror-comedy ‘Werewolves Within’

DETROIT – The trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy-whodunit-but-with-a-werewolf movie “Werewolves Within” was released Thursday.

When a snowstorm traps the residents of the small New England town of Beaverfield inside a local inn, a forest ranger and postal worker must work together to keep the peace as they learn the truth behind the mysterious creature that has been terrorizing the community.

It’s like “Knives Out” but instead of trying to find which member of the ensemble killed the patriarch of the Thrombey family, the mystery is about who is a werewolf.

Directed by College Humor alum Josh Ruben and written by humorist Mishna Wolff, “Werewolves Within” stars Detroit’s own Sam Richardson (of “Detroiters” and “Veep” fame), Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Michaela Watkins, Sarah Burns and more.

A teaser-trailer for the film was released in April. It can be watched here. The full trailer can be watched in the video player below.

Loosely based on the Ubisoft video game “Werewolves Within” and the social deduction party game Mafia (also known as Werewolf), the film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, followed by a release in theaters June 25 before hitting digital platforms July 2.

