Counting Crows to play Michigan’s Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Aug. 15, 2021

The Counting Crows will bring their “The Butter Miracle Tour” to the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Seán Barna and Matt Sucich will provide support.

Tickets (starting at $39.50 on the lawn) go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or The XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience. Visit CountingCrows.com for all the details.

More: Concerts in Detroit: Calendar of live shows in 2021 and 2022