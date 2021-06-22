Pitbull and Iggy Azalea coming to DTE Music Theatre on Aug. 20

Pitbull performs along with frontline workers as his band for the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

Clarkston – Pitbull and Iggy Azalea are set to play the DTE Energy Music Theatre on Aug. 20.

Tickets (starting at $29.95 on the lawn) go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Ad

RELATED: Concerts in Detroit: Live shows through 2022

Pitbull talked about the upcoming tour in Billboard and in an interview with the Associated Press. He’s getting back on the road during an already busy 2021 that’s seen “Mr. Worldwide” buy part of a NASCAR team and team up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on “Ten Cuidado” — which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting. His 12th studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

Ad

Iggy Azalea, of “Fancy” fame, will get back to performing on the road after her current run on “The Celebrity Dating Show.” She also launched a new perfume in 2021.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Ad

Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*

Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick

Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Ad

Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Iggy Azalea Not Performing On This Date