Eminem to play ‘White Boy Rick’ in 50 Cent’s Detroit-based Starz series

Eminem will play Richard Wershe Jr., known as “White Boy Rick,” in 50 Cent’s upcoming Starz drama based in Detroit.

The show, ‘BMF,” is based on the story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who came from Detroit and led one of the most influential crime families in the U.S. in the 1980s, the Black Mafia Family.

Eminem is set to play Wershe Jr., who was an FBI informant in Detroit during the time period, for one episode. 50 Cent confirmed the news on Twitter:

Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here. 🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/YaklhzgJER — 50cent (@50cent) August 17, 2021

Wershe, formerly known as “White Boy Rick,” was released from a Florida prison in July 2020, ending his 32 years behind bars that started after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987. He became the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in Michigan history.

In 1988, Wershe was sentenced to life in prison in Michigan under the state’s “650-Lifer Law,” a drug statute that penalized those found in possession of more than 650 grams of cocaine or heroin with a stiff penalty of life imprisonment without parole.

“BMF” is being filmed in Atlanta and in Detroit and is scheduled to premiere on Starz on Sept. 26.