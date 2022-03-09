Netflix renews ‘Never Have I Ever’ for 4th season ahead of season 3 release

Netflix has renewed “Never Have I Ever” four a fourth, and final, season ahead of the release of season three.

Season three has wrapped production and will get a summer 2022 release. The fourth season will be the last season and it is expected to premiere in 2023.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!” Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher

“Never Have I Ever” is a coming-of-age comedy about the life of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a high school student who is navigating the stresses of life.

It was created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.