Netflix renews ‘Never Have I Ever’ for 4th season ahead of season 3 release

Netflix has renewed “Never Have I Ever” four a fourth, and final, season ahead of the release of season three.
Season three has wrapped production and will get a summer 2022 release. The fourth season will be the last season and it is expected to premiere in 2023.
“Never Have I Ever” is a coming-of-age comedy about the life of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl.
It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a high school student who is navigating the stresses of life.
It was created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.