Hulu subscription price increase takes effect today: What’s changing (and not changing)

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you’ll likely be paying more for the service starting this month.

Hulu’s new subscription price plan takes effect Oct. 10, after it was first announced by Disney in August.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan is up from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Its ad-free plan now costs $14.99 per month instead of $12.99 per month.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber through a Disney bundle, the price isn’t changing just yet, but the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with advertisements will increase later this year by $1 per month. The ad-free version is staying at $19.99 per month, for now.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in August. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”