‘Hip-hop drums, jazz spirits’: Detroit Jazz Festival announces Karriem Riggins as 2023 artist-in-residence

DETROIT – Jazz drummer and hip-hop producer Karriem Riggins has been announced as the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation’s artist-in-residence for 2023.

The EMMY Award winning Detroiter is set to lead several performances on Labor Day weekend in Hart Plaza during the annual Detroit Jazz Festival.

“The selection of Karriem Riggins as the 2023 Artist-in-Residence represents our mission to embrace the next generation of jazz leadership and jazz’s continuous evolution that makes this genre of music so special and eternal,” said Chris Collins of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation. “His artistry, energy, transcending jazz style, and presence will create an exciting showcase of talent and diverse tapestry coming from the Festival stages.”

Riggins has worked with artists such as Donald Byrd, Erykah Badu, Steve Lacy and Kendrick Lamar.

The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation stated in a release that Riggins will also be on Wayne State University’s campus to host a class for university and high school students on April 11. The musician will be supporting educational initiatives for Detroit students and other community activities throughout the year.

The festival will take place Sept. 1-4 in Downtown Detroit.

