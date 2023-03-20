‘Love Island USA’ casting team wants Detroit singles to apply for next season

DETROIT – The casting team for “Love Island USA” wants Detroit singles to apply to be on the next season of the reality dating show.

Peacock’s “Love Island USA” is casting for its upcoming season, which is expected to be available to stream this summer. The show is looking for a group of singles for the show.

The singles will move into a villa “in hopes of finding love” while also trying to win a $100,000 cash prize. They will “couple up” and compete together in a series of games and challenges. Anyone who is single after each “re-coupling ceremony” risks being eliminated and being “dumped” from the island.

The show is based on international shows of the same name. “Love Island USA” is Peacock’s most-streamed original unscripted series. It debuted last summer.

The casting team is looking for “relatable people who represent all parts of the country.” They want “down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot.”